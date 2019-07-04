XRegister
06 October 2018

04/07/2019 - 23:18 BST

Super Agent Works On Giovani Lo Celso To Tottenham Hotspur Deal

 




Super agent Pini Zahavi and his agency are working to try and broker a deal between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Betis for Giovani Lo Celso.

Spurs have been keen to land Lo Celso, a key transfer target for Mauricio Pochettino this summer, but were recently claimed to have ended talks after failing to find common ground.


 



Betis want €75m for the Argentina international and, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, super agent Zahavi is acting as an intermediary to push the deal through to a conclusion.

It is claimed that Tottenham have raised their initial proposal to €68m as they look to reach an agreement.
 


An agreement could, it is suggested, go to over €70m when including add-ons, but the ball may be firmly in Betis' court.



The Spanish club have remains keen on sticking to their stance that Lo Celso should not depart for less than €75m.

With renowned deal-maker Zahavi and his agency on the case however, all eyes will be on whether Lo Celso does end up in north London this summer.
 


He is reportedly keen to play under Pochettino, but no firm news on his future is expected until after his Copa America involvement comes to an end.
 