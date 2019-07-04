XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/07/2019 - 23:39 BST

They Were Big – Wolves Star On Learning From Liverpool Legends

 




Wolves captain Conor Coady insists that despite not breaking through at Liverpool, he learned from the Reds legends at Anfield at the time.

Coady began his footballing career with the Liverpool academy, but was forced to leave the Reds in order to kick-start his career at senior level.   


 



Despite being a Liverpool supporter all his life, the 26-year-old found the competition a step too far and initially left to join Sheffield United on loan.

He signed for Huddersfield Town before joining Wolves and playing a leading role as Nuno's men won the Championship title to earn promotion to the Premier League.
 


Although his time at Liverpool did not go as well as he would have wished, Coady considers himself lucky to have had the chance to train with legends such as Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher.



"I was lucky enough to train with Carragher and Gerrard, and watch what they did on a daily basis – they never missed a session", the Englishman told Wolves' official website.

"I’d look how Carragher played, how he spoke and he was big to follow.
 


"They’d say when you could improve which was big, not just for me but for the likes of Jon Flanagan and Raheem Sterling coming through at the time."

Coady feels that the players who emerged from the Liverpool youth side during his time at the club point to the difficulty involved in breaking through.

"We had a fantastic youth team but not many broke through which shows how hard it was", he added.

Coady played every single minute of competitive football for Wolves and helped them gain qualification to Europa League last season.   
 