They Were Big – Wolves Star On Learning From Liverpool Legends

Wolves captain Conor Coady insists that despite not breaking through at Liverpool, he learned from the Reds legends at Anfield at the time.



Coady began his footballing career with the Liverpool academy, but was forced to leave the Reds in order to kick-start his career at senior level.













Despite being a Liverpool supporter all his life, the 26-year-old found the competition a step too far and initially left to join Sheffield United on loan.



He signed for Huddersfield Town before joining Wolves and playing a leading role as Nuno's men won the Championship title to earn promotion to the Premier League.





Although his time at Liverpool did not go as well as he would have wished, Coady considers himself lucky to have had the chance to train with legends such as Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher.







"I was lucky enough to train with Carragher and Gerrard, and watch what they did on a daily basis – they never missed a session", the Englishman told Wolves' official website.



"I’d look how Carragher played, how he spoke and he was big to follow.





"They’d say when you could improve which was big, not just for me but for the likes of Jon Flanagan and Raheem Sterling coming through at the time."



Coady feels that the players who emerged from the Liverpool youth side during his time at the club point to the difficulty involved in breaking through.



"We had a fantastic youth team but not many broke through which shows how hard it was", he added.



Coady played every single minute of competitive football for Wolves and helped them gain qualification to Europa League last season.

