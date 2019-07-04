This Is An Imperative Condition – Saint-Etienne Supremo On Selling Arsenal Target William Saliba

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne president Bernard Caiazzo has promised that Arsenal target William Saliba will still be at the club next season, regardless of whether or not a deal is agreed to sell him.



The 18-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal manager Unai Emery to strengthen his defensive options, and the Gunners are in talks with Saint-Etienne.













In his breakthrough season last term, Saliba managed to notch up a total of 19 appearances, including 16 in the league.



While Saint-Etienne will sell for a fee of around the €30m mark, they are insisting that Saliba is sent back on loan for the whole of next season – and Caiazzao says it is non-negotiable.





The club president also went on record to say that financially, Saint-Etienne have no need to let Saliba leave this summer, with the side's balance sheet good.







"Our accounts are in balance. It is not vital to sell him", Caiazzo said in an interview with But! Football Club.



"We know that there are clubs that are looking at him and that his future probably lies at a top European club. But there is no urgency.





"He will stay this season.



"It is an imperative condition if we come to an agreement for his transfer.



"Conditions have been clearly defined."



Caiazzo also claims that Saliba's wish is to stay too.



"It is also William's wish. He wants to wear the green shirt this season, to play in the Europa League."



Arsenal are continuing talks to try to reach an agreement to sign Saliba, but even if they do so it appears Gunners fans will have to wait until the 2020/21 season to see the defender at the Emirates Stadium.

