West Ham Working On Hijacking Valencia’s Maxi Gomez Swoop

West Ham United are trying to hijack Valencia's swoop for Maxi Gomez after opting to sell wantaway striker Marko Arnautovic.



The Hammers are expected to sell Arnautovic to a Chinese Super League side after he again pushed to leave the London Stadium this summer.













Manuel Pellegrini is a firm fan of Celta Vigo attacker Gomez and, according to Sky Italia, West Ham are trying to deliver for the Chilean boss.



Gomez had looked set to be Valencia bound and talks with Los Che are advanced, but West Ham are trying to hijack the deal and take the Uruguayan to the Premier League.





They are in talks with agents in an attempt to convince Gomez to snub a move to the Mestalla in favour of heading to London.







It is claimed the task is not an easy one for West Ham and it remains to be seen if they will succeed.



Selling Arnautovic though leaves a clear need for another striker to be added to the squad and Pellegrini wants that man to be Gomez.





The striker has impressed during his spell at Celta Vigo and was also linked with Aston Villa earlier this summer.

