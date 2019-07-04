XRegister
X
06 October 2018

04/07/2019 - 22:49 BST

What He Had To Deal With At Leeds United – Former Whites COO Backs Neil Redfearn To Handle Newcastle Pressure

 




Former Leeds United chief operating officer Matt Child has backed ex-Whites boss Neil Redfearn as being able to handle the pressure of leading the Newcastle United senior side through a difficult period.

Newcastle have reported back for pre-season training, but are without a permanent manager after Rafael Benitez left.  


 



It was the Magpies' Under-23 boss Redfearn and head of academy coaching Ben Dawson who took in charge of the team on their first day back at the club.

Redfearn had several spells in caretaker charge of the Leeds first team during his lengthy spell at Elland Road.
 


He also took the job on a permanent basis during the 2014/15 season and Child had the chance to watch the former midfielder work up close.



And Child, who functioned as the Whites' COO between December 2014 and March 2015, is certain that Redfearn is the right person to handle the pressure at Newcastle; Redfearn worked under controversial then Leeds owner Massimo Cellino.

"If there's one guy that can take pressure, it's him", Child told the Chronicle.
 


"The stuff I saw that he had to deal with, that I had to work with him through, tells you that he's a man of the right metal.

"I don't think he's interested in being front of camera.

"I think, genuinely, his heart is in developing young players."

Redfearn had a stint as Rotherham United manager after leaving Leeds, before then having spells in the women's game with Doncaster Rovers Belles and Liverpool Women.
  
 