Where Can He Play – Former France Star Feels No Place For Arsenal Target Nabil Fekir At Lyon

Former France international Jerome Rothen does not believe there is a place for Arsenal target Nabil Fekir in the system that new Les Gones coach Sylvinho will want to play.



Fekir is entering the final year of his contract at Lyon and the club are prepared to sell him for the right price.













A move to Liverpool collapsed at the last minute a year ago, while this year Arsenal are interested in a potential swoop to take Fekir to the Premier League.



Rothen has indicated it may be better for Fekir to leave as he is not sure how he will fit into a Lyon side operating with a 4-3-3 formation next season.





The former France international said on French radio station RMC: "Fekir is coming off a complicated season.







"I do not mind, but his season was disappointing and it's not the first time.



"He had some good matches in the Champions League, but he lacked consistency.





"And then, in what tactical system can you play with Fekir?



"In the 4-3-3 that Sylvinho wants to put in place, it will be difficult to find a place for him", Rothen, the former Paris Saint-Germain star, added.



It remains to be seen if Arsenal will go in for Fekir as the Gunners are wrestling with a reduced transfer budget due to missing out on Champions League football this season.



Fekir also has interest from Italian giants Roma, who have asked about his situation at Lyon and could make a bid.

