Wolves To Keep Hold of Midfielder Despite Enquiries

Wolverhampton Wanderers have received loan enquiries for 19-year-old midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, but do not intend to send him out.



Gibbs-White began his footballing career with Wolves, joining the club's academy at the age of eight. The central midfielder then rose through the ranks and made senior team debut for the club in 2017 as a 16-year-old.













The 19-year-old appeared in 26 Premier League matches last season, also claiming an assist in the side's 2-1 victory against Chelsea.



According to the Express & Star, there have been loan enquiries made for Gibbs-White, but Wolves are not interested in sending him away and intend to keep him with the first team next season.





After gaining promotion to the Premier League in the 2017/18 campaign, Wolves finished seventh in the league and earned qualification to Europa League last season.







The side will face either of Crusaders or B36 Torshavn in the second qualifying round of the Europa League on 25th July and 1st August.



Although Gibbs-White played 26 league matches for the club last term, most of his appearances came from the bench.





It remains to be seen how the teenager will be used in what could be a huge season for Wolves.



