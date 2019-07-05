XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/07/2019 - 21:04 BST

40-Odd Games Would Be Brilliant – Rangers Talent Sets Loan Target

 




Rangers shot-stopper Robby McCrorie has revealed that it was in his plans to go out on loan in search of regular first team involvement next season.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Greenock Morton in the second-tier in Scotland and clocked regular playing time.  


 



Despite impressing on loan, McCrorie is still down the pecking order at Ibrox and has secured another loan switch away from Rangers this summer.

The shot-stopper has joined Queen of the South in the Championship and will continue his development under the guidance of Allan Johnston at Palmerston Park.
 


And in the wake of his switch, McCrorie has revealed it was in his plans to go out on loan and secure regular game time next season.



The Gers talent admitted that playing regularly is better than watching on from the sidelines and hopes that he will play the full season at Queen of the South.

"You learn a lot quicker in games”, McCrorie was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.
 


"It was part of my plans to go on loan somewhere and get as many first team games under my belt.

"A top manager in Allan Johnston has went into Queens and given me the opportunity to join.

"I got a lot of games last season at Morton, six months there, and I think it went well.

"But now, to hopefully get 40-odd games under my belt in a full season would be brilliant.”

McCrorie is under contract at Rangers until the summer of 2022.   
 