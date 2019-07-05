Advanced Talks As Vincent Kompany Looks To Take Former Man City Star Samir Nasri To Belgium

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht are in advanced negotiations with Samir Nasri as the Frenchman edges closer to a reunion with former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany in Belgium.



The former Manchester City star has been looking for a new club after West Ham decided to release him at the end of last season, following a poor six-month spell in east London.













The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Ligue 2 side Le Havre this summer, but he could be set to reunite with a familiar face.



Anderlecht are interested in signing up the former Manchester City star on a free transfer and according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, they are in talks to get him on board ahead of the new season.





The negotiations are advanced, meaning a deal could happen and Nasri could soon join Anderlecht this summer as part of their squad.







The possible move to Anderlecht would also reunite Nasri with his former Manchester City captain Kompany, who joined the club at the end of last season as player-coach.



The Belgian defender will hope to get the best out of his former team-mate, if the player joins, as he embarks on his coaching career at Anderlecht.





In another Manchester City connection, Anderlecht have also offered to take Philippe Sandler on loan from the Citizens, as Kompany makes good use of his contacts.

