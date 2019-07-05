XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/07/2019 - 20:58 BST

Agent of Newcastle Linked Diego Laxalt Can’t Rule Out AC Milan Exit

 




The agent of Newcastle United linked Diego Laxalt has refused to rule out the possibility of his client leaving AC Milan, but admits there are no concrete offers on the table yet.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from AC Milan in recent weeks, as the Rossoneri aim to balance their books ahead of the upcoming season.  


 



Newcastle wanted to sign him in January and have continued to be linked with tracking him in the ongoing summer transfer window, but the picture over their transfer plans is unclear as they are without a manager at present.

AC Milan are believed to be open to the departure of Laxalt, should they receive the right offer for him from any of the potential suitors.
 


And following the discussions held with the club, Laxalt’s agent has refused to rule out his client leaving the club in the coming weeks.



However, the representative also confirmed there are no concrete offers for the player, despite the rumoured interest from several clubs.

“The meeting with Milan was very good and friendly”, Laxalt’s agent told calciomercato.com.
 


“Yes, there is this possibility [of Laxalt leaving AC Milan], but let's see and continue to work.

“I heard [about the talk of interest from Zenit], but there is nothing concrete.

“For the moment, [there are] only rumours [about Atalanta and Torino].”

In addition to Newcastle, Zenit, Torino and Atalanta have also been mooted as potential destinations for Laxalt, who has a contract with AC Milan that runs until 2022.   
 