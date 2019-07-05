Agent of Newcastle Linked Diego Laxalt Can’t Rule Out AC Milan Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Newcastle United linked Diego Laxalt has refused to rule out the possibility of his client leaving AC Milan, but admits there are no concrete offers on the table yet.



The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from AC Milan in recent weeks, as the Rossoneri aim to balance their books ahead of the upcoming season.













Newcastle wanted to sign him in January and have continued to be linked with tracking him in the ongoing summer transfer window, but the picture over their transfer plans is unclear as they are without a manager at present.



AC Milan are believed to be open to the departure of Laxalt, should they receive the right offer for him from any of the potential suitors.





And following the discussions held with the club, Laxalt’s agent has refused to rule out his client leaving the club in the coming weeks.







However, the representative also confirmed there are no concrete offers for the player, despite the rumoured interest from several clubs.



“The meeting with Milan was very good and friendly”, Laxalt’s agent told calciomercato.com.





“Yes, there is this possibility [of Laxalt leaving AC Milan], but let's see and continue to work.



“I heard [about the talk of interest from Zenit], but there is nothing concrete.



“For the moment, [there are] only rumours [about Atalanta and Torino].”



In addition to Newcastle, Zenit, Torino and Atalanta have also been mooted as potential destinations for Laxalt, who has a contract with AC Milan that runs until 2022.

