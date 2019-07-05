Agent of Newcastle Linked Star At AC Milan HQ For Talks Over Client’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Diego Laxalt's agent has arrived at AC Milan's headquarters, amid speculation his client, who has been linked with Newcastle United, could move on.



The Uruguayan could be surplus to requirements under new coach Marco Giampaolo and it was claimed recently that the Rossoneri are to sell him.













Newcastle wanted Laxalt in the January transfer window and have been linked with rekindling their interest this summer, while Atalanta and Torino are potential destinations in Serie A.



Matters could take a step forward today as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Laxalt's agent has arrived at AC Milan headquarters.





He is expected to hold talks with the Rossoneri about his client, listening to their plans.







AC Milan, who have been banned from next season's Europa League after breaching financial fair play rules, are looking to balance the books.



Laxalt is a potential departure, although the player's agent claimed last month that his client wants to stay at the San Siro.





The 26-year-old has a contract with AC Milan which runs until the summer of 2022.

