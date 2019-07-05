XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/07/2019 - 16:40 BST

Agent of Newcastle Linked Star At AC Milan HQ For Talks Over Client’s Future

 




Diego Laxalt's agent has arrived at AC Milan's headquarters, amid speculation his client, who has been linked with Newcastle United, could move on.

The Uruguayan could be surplus to requirements under new coach Marco Giampaolo and it was claimed recently that the Rossoneri are to sell him.


 



Newcastle wanted Laxalt in the January transfer window and have been linked with rekindling their interest this summer, while Atalanta and Torino are potential destinations in Serie A.

Matters could take a step forward today as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Laxalt's agent has arrived at AC Milan headquarters.
 


He is expected to hold talks with the Rossoneri about his client, listening to their plans.



AC Milan, who have been banned from next season's Europa League after breaching financial fair play rules, are looking to balance the books.

Laxalt is a potential departure, although the player's agent claimed last month that his client wants to stay at the San Siro.
 


The 26-year-old has a contract with AC Milan which runs until the summer of 2022.
 