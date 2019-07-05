Ajax Negotiating To Land Everton Target Moise Kean

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax are in talks to sign Everton linked Moise Kean from Juventus in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The 19-year-old is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Italy, but he has struggled to enjoy regular first team involvement at Juventus.













As such, Kean has been linked with a move away from Turin this summer, despite Juventus’ efforts to tie him down to a long-term contract at the club.



Everton have lodged an enquiry for the player, while Ajax have also been admirers of his talent over the course of the summer transfer window.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Eredivisie champions have now entered talks to sign Kean from Juventus this summer.







It is claimed the clubs are discussing the possibility of a deal for Kean in parallel to their ongoing negotiations for Matthijs de Ligt.



Despite the talks, both teams have yet to decide the finer details and the terms for Kean to move to Ajax and the deal remains far from completion.





However, it is believed there is the possibility of Kean renewing his contract with the club or joining Ajax in a deal that would have a buy-back clause attached to it.



Kean has entered the final year of his contract with Juventus.

