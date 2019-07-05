Arsenal Face German Competition For Winger But No Bid Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich are interested in Arsenal target Lucas Vazquez, but they are yet to table an offer for the Real Madrid winger.



Vazquez has been told that he can leave Real Madrid this summer as he is surplus to requirements for coach Zinedine Zidane.













Arsenal have been in negotiations with Real Madrid to sign the Spanish winger and have reportedly tabled a bid of around €35m including bonuses.



A deal could be done by the start of next week as Real Madrid want to sort out his future before flying out for their pre-season tour.





According to German magazine Sport Bild, Bayern Munich’s interest in the winger is real, but they have not placed an offer on Real Madrid’s table for the 28-year-old yet.







The German champions are in the market for wingers and the Spaniard is a target, however no concrete moves have been made by them yet for the player.



Inter and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the Real Madrid star but he is said to be leaning towards a move to Arsenal as he is likely to play regular football at the Emirates.





Vazquez wants to be part of Spain’s squad for next summer’s European Championship and featuring prominently for a club next season is his primary objective.



Arsenal will look to conclude the deal soon before the likes of Bayern Munich consider jumping into the race.

