X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/07/2019 - 15:24 BST

Claim From Italy: Arsenal Focusing On Barcelona's Malcom

 




Arsenal are focused on securing a deal for Barcelona winger Malcom during the ongoing summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Giovanni Scotto.

The 22-year-old has struggled to settle down at Barcelona, following his move from Bordeaux during the transfer window last summer; Barcelona hijacked Roma's swoop for the Brazilian.  


 



Malcom has so far been a bit part player at the Camp Nou and made just 15 appearances in the league, as Barcelona went on to win the title last term.

Despite failing to make his mark with the Spanish champions, Malcom has attracted the interest of several clubs in Europe ahead of the upcoming season.
 


The winger has regularly been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham and it is now claimed in Italy that the Gunners are focused on securing a deal for Malcom during the summer transfer window.



It is claimed the Brazilian is poised to leave Barcelona this summer and as such, Arsenal want to try and lure him to north London in the coming weeks.

However, it is unclear how far down the line towards a bid Arsenal's interest may be.
 


Malcom has contract at Barcelona that expires in 2023.
 