06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/07/2019 - 11:01 BST

Come To Sevilla, Defender Tells Liverpool Linked Hakim Ziyech

 




Former Ajax defender Maximilian Wober wants Liverpool linked Hakim Ziyech to join him at Sevilla ahead of the upcoming season.

The Moroccan enjoyed a sparkling season with Ajax, as he helped the Dutch giants clinch a domestic double and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.  


 



Ziyech netted 21 goals and registered 24 assists for his team-mates in all competitions last season and was one of the most impressive performers in Europe.

He is currently in action at the Africa Cup of Nations and Ajax, who are prepared to sell for the right price, have seen their star linked with Sevilla and Liverpool.
 


Sevilla have been linked with a bid, but it is also suggested that Ziyech may be holding out for a bigger club to firm up their interest.



Now former Ajax man Wober has admitted he is hoping Ziyech joins Sevilla, as he is a great team player and a good team-mate to have at any club.

Wober also added he had a lot of fun with Ziyech in the past and reiterated he wants to play with him again, while also insisting the winger will make the right choice this summer.
 


“I hope he comes to Seville. He is a great player, helps the team so much and also as a person he is great”, Wober said on Ajax Showtime.

“I had a lot of fun with Hakim.

"I would love it if he came to play here, but I have no influence on it.

“He will make the right choice himself.”

While Ziyech does not have a release clause in his Ajax contract, his agent has an understanding with the club over a departure price.   
 