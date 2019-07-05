Crystal Palace Make Offer For Serie A Defender, Told To Increase, Conditions Exist For Transfer

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have slapped in a bid for Atalanta full-back Timothy Castange as they look to take him to Selhurst Park.



Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is looking to make signings and has zeroed in on the Belgian defender as an option.













The Premier League side have now made their move and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, have offered €20m for Castange.



The player only has a year left on his contract at the Italian Serie A club, something which has focused minds.





However, despite Castange's contractual situation, Atalanta want Crystal Palace to increase their bid.







They have told the London outfit to push the bid up to €25m, or add further bonus payments, in order to be able to accept a proposal for the full-back.



It is claimed if Crystal Palace can edge higher, the conditions exist for Atalanta to accept and sell Castange to the Premier League side.





Castange has attracted attention from a host of clubs over the last year, including from Scottish champions Celtic.

