X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/07/2019 - 10:47 BST

Fulham Keen On Out-of-favour Chelsea Defender

 




Fulham are interested in signing Chelsea centre-back Michael Hector as part of their plans to revamp their squad ahead of their season in the Championship, according to the Sun.

The Cottagers are back in the Championship after spending just one season in the Premier League and are getting used to their new reality this summer.  


 



Fulham are keen to get back to the Premier League in the first attempt and have been putting together their transfer plans accordingly ahead of the new campaign.

Strengthening their defence is on their agenda and they want Championship proven players in their squad this summer.
 


And they have identified Chelsea defender Hector as a possible recruit ahead of the new season.



The 26-year-old was a major part of the Sheffield Wednesday team during a loan stint and made 37 appearances in the second tier of English football.

Fulham are interested in signing him and are considering making an approach to Chelsea this summer.
 


Hector, who has a contract until 2020 with Chelsea, has not featured for the Blues at any level since joining the club in 2015 from Reading.

He had loan spells at Reading, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hull City before he joined Sheffield Wednesday last summer.   
 