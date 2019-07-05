I Appreciate The Trust – Manchester United Star Keen To Repay Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has insisted that he wants to repay the trust bestowed on him by the Red Devils, after signing a long-term contract with the club.



The 21-year-old, who came up through the ranks at Old Trafford, has been at Manchester United since the age of eight and made his senior debut in 2017.













Tuanzebe impressed during his loan spell at Aston Villa in the Championship last season, as they went on to secure promotion to the Premier League by winning the playoffs.



And following his exploits at Villa Park, Tuanzebe has returned to Manchester United and extended his contract until 2022, with the club reserving an option for another year.





In the wake of his contract renewal with the Red Devils, Tuanzebe has insisted he wants to repay his boyhood club for the support bestowed on him.







“I have grown up at Manchester United and it has always been a big part of my life and my family’s life”, Tuanzebe told the club’s official website.



“I appreciate the trust that the club has in me and I want to repay that with my performances on the pitch.”





Tuanzebe also believes that his experiences at Villa Park puts him in good stead for the future and admits he cannot wait to begin the pre-season tour to make an impression at the club.



“I know I have a lot of hard work and learning ahead of me but the experience I gained throughout last season puts me in good stead for the future ahead”, he continued.



“I am determined to give everything and show everyone the player that I can be.



“I can’t wait for the tour to get started and to see what the upcoming season brings.”



Manchester United begin their pre-season tour of Australia against Perth Glory on 13th July.

