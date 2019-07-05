I Want To Show Real Charly Musonda – Chelsea Talent Relishing Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea talent Charly Musonda has stressed that he wants to show his full potential at Vitesse, after completing another season-long switch to the Eredivisie club.



The 22-year-old was denied the chance to make an impact at Vitesse last season, owing to an injury he picked up during a pre-season clash against Royal Antwerp.













And despite joining the Dutch club on a season-long deal last summer, Musonda was forced to wait until the end of the season to make his first competitive appearance for the club.



However, the Belgian has returned to Vitesse for another loan spell and has stressed that he wants to show his full potential this time around.





Musonda admitted that he was unlucky with injuries last season and insists he feels good now, while also reiterating that he wants to make a lasting impact at Vitesse next season.







“I am very keen to show the real Charly Musonda. Last season I had a lot of bad luck with the injury”, Musonda told the club’s official website.



“I feel good again now and want to show that I can be of added value to Vitesse.”





In addition to Musonda, Vitesse have strengthened their squad with the signings of Jay-Roy Grot from Leeds United, Armando Obispo and Tomas Hajek for the upcoming campaign.



Leonid Slutskiy’s men finished sixth in the Eredivisie last season.

