06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/07/2019 - 16:05 BST

Leeds United Confirm Defender Exit, Loan Move Agreed

 




Leeds United have sent defender Lewie Coyle back out on loan to League One side Fleetwood Town.

Coyle, who has been on loan at Fleetwood for the past two seasons, has agreed a six-month loan switch to the Cod Army.


 



He will ply his trade with Joey Barton's side until January 2020, when he is due to return to Elland Road unless a loan extension is agreed between the two clubs.

Coyle has enjoyed regular game time at Fleetwood as he kicks on with his development.
 


The defender is now just seven appearances off reaching the 100-game mark for Fleetwood, while he has turned out 23 times for Leeds.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has deemed Coyle surplus to requirements this summer and he is now shaping up for another season in League One.

Coyle's contract at Elland Road only has a year left to run, meaning January may be a moment of key decision in the 23-year-old's Whites' career.
 


He is a product of the youth academy at Leeds.
 