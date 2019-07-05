Leeds United Director of Football Sees Signs of Success Coming Under Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta believes that the Whites could even play better next season as the players are now more used to Marcelo Bielsa’s methods.



Bielsa led Leeds to their highest ever finish in the Championships since relegation from the Premier League and also garnered the most number of points since they dropped down to the second tier.













While it ended in disappointment after they lost to Derby County in the playoff semi-final, Leeds are one of the favourites for promotion to the Premier League next season.



Orta believes that there are ample examples to suggest Bielsa and his Leeds team will perform better than last season as the squad are now more adept to the head coach's ways and methods.





The Leeds director of football is certain that keeping Bielsa at the club will become key in a probable promotion campaign for the Whites.







“There’s a lot of examples in the past – David Wagner, Aitor Karanka – a lot of foreign coaches where the second year was really successful", Orta told LUTV.



“Perhaps it’s the same issue with Jack Harrison, Marcelo Bielsa is one of the best coaches in the world and with this new methodology it’s really different to what we’re used to in this country.





“You need time to introduce the methodology.”



The Spaniard continued: “He made an amazing season with the team, and now we want to use the weapon of continuity. That can be the best strategy for the Championship this year.



“There’s been a lot of changes at a lot of clubs and with Marcelo and the continuity that can be the key, because in the possibility of a fight for promotion, now the new methodology is nothing because 90, 95 per cent of the squad know and only the new players need to adapt.”



Leeds have signed Ben White, Jack Harrison and Helder Costa on loan deals this summer, with Jack Clarke also returning to Elland Road for a loan stint after completing a switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

