Manchester United Yet To Decide On Whether To Loan Out Aston Villa Target

Manchester United have not made a decision on whether to loan out Axel Tuanzebe again this summer, according to the BBC.



The academy graduate has signed a new three-year contract with an option of another year at Manchester United and is set to be part of their pre-season preparations.













He is highly rated at Old Trafford and is set to travel with the Manchester United group on Sunday for their pre-season tour of Australia and the Far East.



Aston Villa, where he impressed last season on loan, are keen to sign him on another loan deal this summer as they prepare for their first year back in the Premier League.





But for the moment, Manchester United have not made a decision on whether to send him out on loan again for next season.







Solskjaer wants to take a closer look at the 21-year-old centre-back and make a decision later in the transfer window.



Manchester United are in the market for a centre-back and have seen a £70m bid rejected by Leicester City for Harry Maguire.





Solskjaer remains keen on giving youngsters an opportunity to shine and Tuanzebe could be asked to fight for a place in the Manchester United team next season.

