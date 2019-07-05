Marco Giampaolo Was In Love With Him – Sampdoria President Feels AC Milan Could Come For Arsenal Linked Dennis Praet

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has hinted Arsenal linked Dennis Praet could reunite with former boss Marco Giampaolo at AC Milan this summer.



The Belgian has been continually linked with a move away from Sampdoria, owing to his impressive performances at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in recent seasons.













Arsenal have been mooted as a potential destination for Praet, while there is also considerable interest from within Italy in the form of Fiorentina and AC Milan.



And in the wake of the rumours linking him with the exit door at Sampdoria, Ferrero has hinted the midfielder could reunite with Giampaolo at AC Milan during the close season.





The former Sampdoria coach has replaced Gennaro Gattuso in Milan and has been linked with wanting to sign Praet to strengthen his midfield.







As such, Ferrero feels Praet could join AC Milan during the ongoing summer transfer window, especially considering Giampaolo’s preference and liking for the player.



“Praet to Fiorentina or Milan? If the preferences are considered, Praet should go to Milan”, Ferrero told Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.





“Giampaolo was in love with him and last year he asked me not to sell him.”



Sampdoria are expected to demand at least €25m for Praet, who has two years remaining on his current deal with the club.

