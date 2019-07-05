XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/07/2019 - 23:14 BST

Marco Giampaolo Was In Love With Him – Sampdoria President Feels AC Milan Could Come For Arsenal Linked Dennis Praet

 




Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has hinted Arsenal linked Dennis Praet could reunite with former boss Marco Giampaolo at AC Milan this summer.

The Belgian has been continually linked with a move away from Sampdoria, owing to his impressive performances at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in recent seasons.  


 



Arsenal have been mooted as a potential destination for Praet, while there is also considerable interest from within Italy in the form of Fiorentina and AC Milan.

And in the wake of the rumours linking him with the exit door at Sampdoria, Ferrero has hinted the midfielder could reunite with Giampaolo at AC Milan during the close season.
 


The former Sampdoria coach has replaced Gennaro Gattuso in Milan and has been linked with wanting to sign Praet to strengthen his midfield.



As such, Ferrero feels Praet could join AC Milan during the ongoing summer transfer window, especially considering Giampaolo’s preference and liking for the player.

“Praet to Fiorentina or Milan? If the preferences are considered, Praet should go to Milan”, Ferrero told Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.
 


“Giampaolo was in love with him and last year he asked me not to sell him.”

Sampdoria are expected to demand at least €25m for Praet, who has two years remaining on his current deal with the club.   
 