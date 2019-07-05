Mauricio Pochettino’s Charm Puts Tottenham In Pole For 22-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has put Tottenham Hotspur firmly in the lead to secure the signature of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer.



Ceballos wants to play regular first-team football but is aware that it is unlikely to happen if he stays at Real Madrid next season as he is not part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans.













The star of Spain’s Under-21 side in the recent European Under-21 Championship, the player is only keen on a loan move this summer as he still believes he can make it at Real Madrid in the long term.



Tottenham have been keen to land the midfielder, but have been serious competition from several clubs such as AC Milan, Sevilla and Real Betis for Ceballos.





But according to Spanish sports daily AS, Pochettino has made sure Tottenham are in pole position to sign the Spain Under-21 international this summer.







He spoke to the player a few weeks ago to present Tottenham’s case and has convinced him to move to north London ahead of next season.



Pochettino wants to approach the new campaign with a revamped midfield and has already signed Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record fee at Tottenham.





And it seems Tottenham are in the market to make a further splash by signing Ceballos.

