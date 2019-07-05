Maxi Gomez’s Agent Boosts West Ham’s Chances of Beating Valencia To Client

Follow @insidefutbol





Maxi Gomez’s agent has increased his commission demands from Valencia after West Ham United pushed to hijack the deal.



The striker has been a target for West Ham all summer, but he is on the verge of joining Valencia after the Spanish club reached an agreement with Celta Vigo.













West Ham have sent a delegation to Spain to hijack his move to Valencia and the club are now prepared to meet the buy-out clause in his contract.



Valencia believe that they have a deal in place, but are aware that the Hammers have offered more money to both Celta Vigo and the player to take him from under their noses.





Los Che are counting on Gomez’s desire to play in the Champions League, but according to Valencia-based Spanish daily Super Deporte, the Spanish giants are facing fresh trouble from the player’s agent.







Jonathan Barnett, the striker’s agent, has demanded more money in commission following the late entry of the Hammers in the saga.



He wants the same agent fees from Valencia that West Ham are prepared to offer him to take Gomez to England.





Gomez seemed destined for Valencia on Thursday, but West Ham’s dogged persistence seems to be paying off as the delay has managed to force Valencia to consider other options.



Los Che have touched base with other agents to look for alternative targets, with Espanyol striker Borja Fernandes being one of the players they are likely to pursue if Gomez does not arrive.

