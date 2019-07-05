XRegister
06 October 2018

05/07/2019 - 14:10 BST

Real Betis Set To Complete Permanent Capture of Leeds United Linked Winger

 




Leeds United linked Jese Rodriguez is poised to join Real Betis from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal.

The Whites were linked with Jese in January, but he joined Betis on loan, while they were also linked with rekindling their interest earlier this summer.  


 



Despite enjoying regular involvement with Betis in Spain, Jese has been unable to play his way back into PSG's plans.

The French giants have been keen on offloading him and Jese is now set to head back to Betis on a permanent deal.
 


Betis are rated as being 'very close' to wrapping up the arrival of Jese, according to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque.



It is claimed Jese will put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal with Betis and earn around €2m per season at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.

Leeds have strengthened their attack with the addition of Helder Costa from Wolves.
 


Marcelo Bielsa’s men have also renewed Jack Harrison’s loan deal from Manchester City, while Jack Clarke has returned on loan after joining Tottenham Hotspur.

With the Whites having bolstered their wing options, Jese heading elsewhere may not be a blow.  
 