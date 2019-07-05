Sunderland Fail To Hijack Move For Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland have tried and failed to hijack Rangers defender Ross McCrorie’s impending loan move to Portsmouth.



The League One side have been in talks with Rangers for the signature of the defender and have, according to STV, reached an agreement for the loan move.













McCrorie is also said to have given his consent to the loan move south of the border and is on the verge of joining the club for next season.



However, there are suggestions one more club tried to hijack the defender’s move to Portsmouth in order to get their hands on the Scotsman.





According to the BBC, Sunderland made a last-ditch attempt to stop McCrorie from joining Portsmouth with a competing offer.







But McCrorie snubbed the interest from the Black Cats and decided to travel to Portsmouth to complete the loan move.



It is also claimed that Portsmouth have secured an option to buy the defender in the loan agreement with Rangers.





Steven Gerrard has been looking to make space in his squad for further signings this summer and McCrorie appears to have been considered surplus to requirements.

