This Is Why Hertha Berlin Perfect For Me – Marko Grujic

Liverpool talent Marko Grujic has explained what made him choose to return to Hertha Berlin on loan instead of moving elsewhere this summer.



Grujic, who joined Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in early 2016, has yet to muscle his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first team set-up at Anfield.













However, the Serbian has enjoyed regular playing time during loan stints and impressed with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga last season.



As such, three top flight clubs in Germany were keen on signing him on loan this summer, but Grujic opted to return to Hertha Berlin for another season.





And following his return to the Bundesliga club, the midfielder has explained why he opted against moving elsewhere during the summer transfer window.







The 23-year-old revealed that Hertha Berlin coach Ante Covic played a significant role in convincing him to return to the club and believes he made the best decision.



Grujic also pointed to Hertha Berlin’s expected playing style under Covic and feels it is the perfect breeding ground for a young midfielder like him to continue his development.





“I had three good options, but I chose the best”, Grujic was quoted as saying by German daily the Berliner Morgenpost.



“Ante Covic was the door opener for me.



"He told me he had a more offensive style with a lot of possession.



“The coach wants us to play as much as possible through the middle, so we have options on both sides of the playing field.



“For me as a midfielder that's perfect.”



Grujic scored five goals from 22 appearances in the Bundesliga last season.

