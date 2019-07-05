West Brom Legend Urges Baggies To Sell West Ham Target Salomon Rondon

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion legend Ally Robertson has urged the Baggies to cash in on West Ham United target Salomon Rondon and reinvest the money to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.



The Venezuelan impressed during his loan spell with Newcastle United in the Premier League last season, after scoring 12 goals in all competitions for the club.













However, the Magpies opted against signing him on a permanent basis and it remains unclear whether Rondon wants to drop down to the Championship to play for West Brom next season.



West Ham have been strongly linked with wanting Rondon and could step up their interest amid the expected departure of Marko Arnautovic.





And in the wake of the uncertainty surrounding his future, Robertson has told West Brom to sell Rondon.







The Baggies legend feels Rondon is not in the right shape of mind to drop down and play in the Championship next season and believes West Brom can use the money wisely to bolster their options in the first team.



“The same is true of Salomon Rondon”, Robertson wrote in his column for the Express & Star, referencing Craig Dawson's departure.





“In a perfect world, I would like to see him stay, score 20 goals in the Championship and fire us back up.



“If he did that, you wouldn’t mind him leaving for free next summer.



"But unfortunately, he probably won’t be in the right shape of mind to do that.



“As long as the money we get for Rondon is reinvested into the squad to give [Slaven] Bilic what he wants, that’s all we can ask for.



“It may have to be spread out on a few signings, because we’ve got a small squad at the moment.”



Rondon has just a single year remaining on his contract and it remains to be seen Slaven Bilic decides to retain him at the Hawthorns for the new season.

