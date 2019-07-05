XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/07/2019 - 11:38 BST

West Ham Prepared To Meet Maxi Gomez’s Buy-out Clause, Celta Vigo Now Want More

 




West Ham are prepared to meet the release clause figure in Maxi Gomez’s contract, but there has been a twist in the tale, according to Sky Sports News.

Celta Vigo have an agreement in place to sell the striker to Valencia in a player plus cash deal, and Gomez at present prefers a move to the Mestalla.


 



But West Ham have been chasing the player all summer and following their decision to sell Marko Arnautovic, have stepped on the accelerator to try and go a deal for Gomez.

They had though been reluctant to pay the £40m figure mentioned in the striker’s contract as his buy-out clause, but the Hammers are now prepared to do so to get their hands on Gomez.
 


However, it is claimed that Celta Vigo have sensed West Ham’s desperation and have changed the terms of negotiations at the last moment.



The Spanish club are now demanding a fee more than the release clause figure, as they look for £45m, in a further attempt which will frustrate the Premier League club.

West Ham have offered the striker a lucrative contract and are not expecting to face any delays in agreeing personal terms.
 


But Gomez is still leaning towards a move to Valencia as he wants to play Champions League football.

Whether West Ham can convince the player and then do an acceptable deal with Celta Vigo remains to be seen.   
 