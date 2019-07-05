West Ham Take Lead In Maxi Gomez Chase, Player Now Prefers Hammers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez is leaning towards a move to West Ham following frantic rounds of talks between his representatives and the Hammers, according to the Sky Sports News.



The striker seemed destined for a move to Valencia on Thursday after the Spanish club reached an agreement with Celta Vigo for a players plus cash deal involving forward Santi Mina.













However, West Ham were not prepared to give up on their top striking target and a delegation from the club flew to Spain to hijack the striker’s move to the Mestalla.



It was believed that the striker could still be joining Valencia as he has been keen on playing in the Champions League, but negotiations throughout the day have turned the balance towards West Ham.





His agent reportedly demanded more money in commission from Valencia after West Ham got involved and it has been claimed the Hammers are now leading the race to land Gomez.







The striker now prefers to join West Ham and the club will now have to meet Celta Vigo’s demand of a £45m fee.



The Hammers do not expect to face any trouble in thrashing out personal terms with the Uruguayan once they have an agreement with the Spanish club.





It seems West Ham’s dogged persistence is set to pay off as they look to be closing in on beating Valencia to Gomez’s signature.

