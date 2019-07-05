XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/07/2019 - 14:21 BST

West Ham Zero In On Andrea Belotti As Marko Arnautovic Replacement Hunt Picks Up Pace

 




West Ham United want to replace the outgoing Marko Arnautovic with Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, but will face a battle to convince the Serie A side to sell.

Arnautovic, who wanted to leave West Ham in the January transfer window, is again wanted in the Chinese Super League.  


 



Despite continuing at the London Stadium until the end of last season, Aranautovic has continued to attract interest from potential suitors in China.

He wants to leave and West Ham have reportedly agreed to sell to remove a disruptive influence from the scene.
 


West Ham have been trying to sign Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez, but it now appears they are keen on Torino's Belotti.



It is claimed the Hammers are willing to offer €40m in exchange for Belotti’s services and are eyeing signing the player on a four-year deal worth €3.5m per year.

However, Torino are set against losing Belotti and it remains to be seen if their position will change in the face of an offer from the Hammers.
 


The 25-year-old netted 17 goals in all competitions last season and his current contract with Torino runs until the summer of 2022.   
 