West Ham’s Late Deal Hijack Move Set To Fail

West Ham’s last-ditch attempt to sign Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez is set to end in tears as he is likely to join Valencia this summer, according to the Guardian.



Gomez has been a top target for the Hammers as part of Manuel Pellegrini’s plans to revamp the club’s forward line for next season.













He has a €45m release clause, but West Ham have been reluctant to meet that figure and had a €22m bid reject by Celta Vigo earlier in the summer.



With West Ham dithering over signing the hitman, Valencia managed to put an agreement in place with Celta Vigo for the signature of Gomez in a players plus cash deal.





With Marko Arnautovic set to be sold by West Ham, the club have been making a last-ditch effort to sign Gomez, but it is too little, too late.







Gomez has been keen to play in the Champions League and Valencia’s involvement in the competition is set to win them the race for his signature.



West Ham’s last-minute effort to hijack the striker's move to Valencia is set to change nothing.





The Uruguayan striker is expected to snub the big-money offer from the Hammers and join Los Che.

