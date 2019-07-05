XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/07/2019 - 08:48 BST

West Ham’s Late Deal Hijack Move Set To Fail

 




West Ham’s last-ditch attempt to sign Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez is set to end in tears as he is likely to join Valencia this summer, according to the Guardian.

Gomez has been a top target for the Hammers as part of Manuel Pellegrini’s plans to revamp the club’s forward line for next season.  


 



He has a €45m release clause, but West Ham have been reluctant to meet that figure and had a €22m bid reject by Celta Vigo earlier in the summer.

With West Ham dithering over signing the hitman, Valencia managed to put an agreement in place with Celta Vigo for the signature of Gomez in a players plus cash deal.
 


With Marko Arnautovic set to be sold by West Ham, the club have been making a last-ditch effort to sign Gomez, but it is too little, too late.



Gomez has been keen to play in the Champions League and Valencia’s involvement in the competition is set to win them the race for his signature.

West Ham’s last-minute effort to hijack the striker's move to Valencia is set to change nothing.
 


The Uruguayan striker is expected to snub the big-money offer from the Hammers and join Los Che.   
 