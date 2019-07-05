Wolves Not Keen On Southampton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton will not face competition from Wolves for AC Milan striker Andre Silva this summer as he is not a target for Nuno's side, according to Sky Sports News.



Silva is up for sale this summer and AC Milan are keen to listen to offers to let him go ahead of the new season.













Southampton have tried and failed with a loan bid for the Portuguese as AC Milan want a more permanent solution to the striker’s future in the ongoing window.



The Rossoneri have also been thinking about potentially offering Silva to Wolves as part of their plot to sign Ruben Neves, but that is unlikely to cut the mustard at Molineux.





Wolves have no plans to sell the midfielder and it has been claimed Silva is not a target for the summer.







The Portugal international fits the bill when it comes to the profile of players Wolves want, but he is not on their shortlist for the ongoing transfer window.



They have also been linked with a move for Gremio defender Walter Kannemann, but the club are believed to be not keen on him this summer.





If Southampton make a fresh proposal to land Silva from AC Milan, they will not have to worry about interest from Wolves complicating matters.

