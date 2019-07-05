XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/07/2019 - 11:19 BST

Wolves Not Keen On Southampton Target

 




Southampton will not face competition from Wolves for AC Milan striker Andre Silva this summer as he is not a target for Nuno's side, according to Sky Sports News.

Silva is up for sale this summer and AC Milan are keen to listen to offers to let him go ahead of the new season.  


 



Southampton have tried and failed with a loan bid for the Portuguese as AC Milan want a more permanent solution to the striker’s future in the ongoing window.

The Rossoneri have also been thinking about potentially offering Silva to Wolves as part of their plot to sign Ruben Neves, but that is unlikely to cut the mustard at Molineux.
 


Wolves have no plans to sell the midfielder and it has been claimed Silva is not a target for the summer.



The Portugal international fits the bill when it comes to the profile of players Wolves want, but he is not on their shortlist for the ongoing transfer window.

They have also been linked with a move for Gremio defender Walter Kannemann, but the club are believed to be not keen on him this summer.
 


If Southampton make a fresh proposal to land Silva from AC Milan, they will not have to worry about interest from Wolves complicating matters. 
 