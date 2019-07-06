Arsenal Finalising William Saliba Capture Despite Late Wolves Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are putting the finishing touches to the signing of centre-back William Saliba.



The Gunners have made a fresh move to land the centre-back and, despite late interest from Premier League rivals Wolves, look set to win the race.













According to French broadcaster TF1's Telefoot, Saint-Etienne will sell Saliba to Arsenal.



The transfer fee will be set at €30m, while Saliba will return to Saint-Etienne to spend the 2019/20 campaign on loan at the club in Ligue 1.





It is claimed that there remain several details to finalise however before the deal can go through.







The transfer is expected to happen though, meaning that Arsenal will sign Saliba, but then instantly loan him out.



The teenage centre-back will be able to continue his development in France before heading to the Emirates Stadium for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.





In addition to Wolves, Roma have also been linked with a late move for Saliba, while Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in recent weeks.

