Arsenal Make Fresh William Saliba Offer But Wolves Now Positioned To Join Chase

Arsenal have put in a fresh bid for William Saliba, moving towards meeting Saint-Etienne's demands, but Wolves have now entered the race for the defender.



The Frenchman has emerged as a priority signing for Arsenal during the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to bolster their defence for the upcoming season.













As such, the Gunners have been locked in talks with Saint-Etienne in recent weeks, in an attempt to reach an agreement for the defender.



Saint-Etienne have maintained a firm stance by demanding at least €30m and Saliba to be loaned back to the club for another season, should they decide to let him go this summer.





Arsenal have now made a fresh offer for Saliba, according to Yahoo Sports France.







The bid does come closer to Saint-Etienne's demands for Saliba, but the Gunners are facing fresh competition.



Wolves have now moved into position to launch a swoop for Saliba, while Roma have also entered the chase.





While Wolves and Roma have yet to make a bid, the situation could change in the coming hours.



And Arsenal may yet pay the price for taking too long to agree a deal with Saint-Etienne for Saliba.

