Besiktas Press Accelerator In Race To Sign Cardiff City Target

Turkish giants Besiktas have stepped up their efforts to land Cardiff City linked midfielder Lewis Holtby this summer.



The 28-year-old former Spurs star left Hamburg after his contract expired and is available on a free transfer.













His free agent status has seen him attract interest from several clubs who are keen on getting their hands on the player during the ongoing transfer window.



Neil Warnock's Cardiff have been linked with wanting to take him to Wales, while Holtby also saw his name mentioned in connection with Rangers earlier this summer.





Besiktas have also been keeping tabs on him and, according to Turkish outlet Kral Sport, the club have pressed the accelerator in the pursuit of the midfielder this summer.







Holtby is a request of the Besiktas coach Abdullah Avci and he has been pushing the club to get their hands on the German ahead of the new season.



The club’s recruitment team have done their checks on the player and a report has been submitted to the club’s hierarchy.





Besiktas have opened talks with the midfielder’s representatives with a view to taking him to Turkey this summer.

