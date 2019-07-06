XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/07/2019 - 16:01 BST

Besiktas Press Accelerator In Race To Sign Cardiff City Target

 




Turkish giants Besiktas have stepped up their efforts to land Cardiff City linked midfielder Lewis Holtby this summer.

The 28-year-old former Spurs star left Hamburg after his contract expired and is available on a free transfer.  


 



His free agent status has seen him attract interest from several clubs who are keen on getting their hands on the player during the ongoing transfer window.

Neil Warnock's Cardiff have been linked with wanting to take him to Wales, while Holtby also saw his name mentioned in connection with Rangers earlier this summer.
 


Besiktas have also been keeping tabs on him and, according to Turkish outlet Kral Sport, the club have pressed the accelerator in the pursuit of the midfielder this summer.



Holtby is a request of the Besiktas coach Abdullah Avci and he has been pushing the club to get their hands on the German ahead of the new season.

The club’s recruitment team have done their checks on the player and a report has been submitted to the club’s hierarchy.
 


Besiktas have opened talks with the midfielder’s representatives with a view to taking him to Turkey this summer.   
 