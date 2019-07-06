XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/07/2019 - 14:20 BST

Bournemouth Fail With Three Bids For Celtic Target

 




Luton Town have rejected three bids from Bournemouth for Celtic defensive target Jack Stacey this summer, according to the Sun.

The 23-year-old right-back has been attracting massive interest after playing a major role in Luton Town winning the League One title and achieving promotion to the Championship last season.  


 



Celtic have been keen to take him to Glasgow this summer, but have already had a bid knocked back by the newly promoted Championship team this season.

Bournemouth have also been tracking the Ascot-born defender’s development and are interested in taking him to the Premier League ahead of the new season.
 


But it has been claimed that they have had three bids rejected by Luton Town, who remain keen to hold on to the player for their season in the Championship.



They are aware that interest from Celtic and Bournemouth could be hard to resist for the rest of the summer, but they are sticking to their stance at the moment.

It remains to be seen whether Bournemouth return with an improved fourth bid or look at other targets.
 


Luton Town are claimed to have rejected one more bid from an unnamed English club.   
 