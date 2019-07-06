Bournemouth Fail With Three Bids For Celtic Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Luton Town have rejected three bids from Bournemouth for Celtic defensive target Jack Stacey this summer, according to the Sun.



The 23-year-old right-back has been attracting massive interest after playing a major role in Luton Town winning the League One title and achieving promotion to the Championship last season.













Celtic have been keen to take him to Glasgow this summer, but have already had a bid knocked back by the newly promoted Championship team this season.



Bournemouth have also been tracking the Ascot-born defender’s development and are interested in taking him to the Premier League ahead of the new season.





But it has been claimed that they have had three bids rejected by Luton Town, who remain keen to hold on to the player for their season in the Championship.







They are aware that interest from Celtic and Bournemouth could be hard to resist for the rest of the summer, but they are sticking to their stance at the moment.



It remains to be seen whether Bournemouth return with an improved fourth bid or look at other targets.





Luton Town are claimed to have rejected one more bid from an unnamed English club.

