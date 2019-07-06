XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/07/2019 - 21:30 BST

Brentford Agree Fee For Pontus Jansson, Reject Celtic Bid For Romaine Sawyers

 




Brentford have rejected a bid from Celtic for Romaine Sawyers, but have had an offer accepted by Leeds United for Pontus Jansson, according to Sky Sports News.

The Bees are swinging into action in the summer transfer window and recently landed goalkeeper David Raya from Blackburn Rovers and centre-back Ethan Pinnock from Barnsley.


 



They have now taken advantage of a breakdown in the relationship between Leeds and Jansson to agree a fee for the Sweden international.

Jansson is expected to quickly complete a move to Griffin Park, ending his association with Leeds.
 


While moving for other players, Brentford have also been hard at work making sure they keep hold of their top performers.



Scottish champions Celtic have attempted to snap up midfielder Sawyers.

Celtic put £2m on the plate for the 27-year-old, but saw Brentford knock back the offer.
 


All eyes will be on whether Neil Lennon's Bhoys come back with an improved proposal for Sawyers this summer.

The midfielder has been a regular for Brentford since joining in the summer of 2016 from Walsall.
 