Brentford Agree Fee For Pontus Jansson, Reject Celtic Bid For Romaine Sawyers

Brentford have rejected a bid from Celtic for Romaine Sawyers, but have had an offer accepted by Leeds United for Pontus Jansson, according to Sky Sports News.



The Bees are swinging into action in the summer transfer window and recently landed goalkeeper David Raya from Blackburn Rovers and centre-back Ethan Pinnock from Barnsley.













They have now taken advantage of a breakdown in the relationship between Leeds and Jansson to agree a fee for the Sweden international.



Jansson is expected to quickly complete a move to Griffin Park, ending his association with Leeds.





While moving for other players, Brentford have also been hard at work making sure they keep hold of their top performers.







Scottish champions Celtic have attempted to snap up midfielder Sawyers.



Celtic put £2m on the plate for the 27-year-old, but saw Brentford knock back the offer.





All eyes will be on whether Neil Lennon's Bhoys come back with an improved proposal for Sawyers this summer.



The midfielder has been a regular for Brentford since joining in the summer of 2016 from Walsall.

