Family Happiness Leaves Lucas Vazquez With Tough Call Amid Arsenal Interest

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has a difficult decision to make between personal and career preferences, amidst interest from Arsenal this summer.



The Spaniard has failed to muscle his way into Zinedine Zidane’s plans for the upcoming season and could leave the Santiago Bernanbeu during the summer transfer window.













Arsenal have zeroed in on Vazquez as a potential candidate to bolster their attacking options for next season and are making moves to sign him.



Despite it being claimed the Gunners could go up to €35m, Arsenal have yet to receive the green signal to snare Vazquez away from Madrid this summer.





And according to Spanish outlet Diario Madridista, Vazquez has a difficult decision to make between his family and his career.







It is claimed the winger is happy with life in Madrid alongside his family, but he is aware his chances with the first team will be limited at the Bernabeu next season.



As such, the 28-year-old has a difficult decision to make, with it being claimed it will not be easy for him to leave the Bernabeu.





Vazquez has two years remaining on his contract with Real Madrid.



Los Blancos are ready to offload fringe players though after a summer of heavy spending so far.

