XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/07/2019 - 16:10 BST

Family Happiness Leaves Lucas Vazquez With Tough Call Amid Arsenal Interest

 




Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has a difficult decision to make between personal and career preferences, amidst interest from Arsenal this summer.

The Spaniard has failed to muscle his way into Zinedine Zidane’s plans for the upcoming season and could leave the Santiago Bernanbeu during the summer transfer window.  


 



Arsenal have zeroed in on Vazquez as a potential candidate to bolster their attacking options for next season and are making moves to sign him.

Despite it being claimed the Gunners could go up to €35m, Arsenal have yet to receive the green signal to snare Vazquez away from Madrid this summer.
 


And according to Spanish outlet Diario Madridista, Vazquez has a difficult decision to make between his family and his career.



It is claimed the winger is happy with life in Madrid alongside his family, but he is aware his chances with the first team will be limited at the Bernabeu next season.

As such, the 28-year-old has a difficult decision to make, with it being claimed it will not be easy for him to leave the Bernabeu.
 


Vazquez has two years remaining on his contract with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are ready to offload fringe players though after a summer of heavy spending so far.   
 