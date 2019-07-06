XRegister
06 October 2018

06/07/2019 - 15:06 BST

I Know What I Can Become – Olivier Ntcham Looking To Move On From Celtic

 




Olivier Ntcham has admitted that time has come for him to leave Celtic this summer as he believes he has the ability to play for top clubs.

The French midfielder has been a lynchpin of the Celtic team since his arrival from Manchester City in 2017 and has 85 appearances under his belt for the Scottish champions.  


 



But Ntcham feels his development as a footballer has stalled at Celtic and is of the view it is time for him to leave Parkhead despite all he has achieved at the club over the last two years.

He insisted that exiting from Celtic would be the best decision for him as he has seen players of a lower quality than him playing for some of the biggest clubs in Europe.
 


The Frenchman stressed that he has the ability to feature for the top clubs too and he needs to move on from Celtic for his career to progress.



Asked if he needs to leave Celtic this summer, the midfielder told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Celtic have done a lot for me.

“But leaving the club would be the best solution for my development.
 


“I have played with players who had fewer qualities than me but are now playing at top clubs.

“I am sure about myself, 200 per cent.

“I am not saying I am a complete player but I know what I can become.”

Ntcham words will not be music to Celtic manager Neil Lennon’s ears, especially as the Bhoys are already looking at losing Kieran Tierney.  
 