Inter Set To Meet Manchester United Next Week For Romelu Lukaku

Inter are scheduled to meet Manchester United early next week to untie the knot in the negotiations for Romelu Lukaku’s proposed transfer to the San Siro.



The striker has made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United this summer and is keen on a move to the Nerazzurri before the start of the new season.













Lukaku has joined pre-season training with the Manchester United squad but has been desperate to avoid flying out to Australia for their pre-season tour on Sunday.



But it seems the Belgian could be on the plane to Australia as the two clubs are not any closer to reaching an agreement over a fee.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are set to meet Manchester United early next week for a fresh round of negotiations to untie the knot leading to Lukaku.







Manchester United have already rejected a loan plus obligatory purchase option bid from Inter for the striker and want in excess of €80m to sell the Belgian this summer.



For the moment, Inter are struggling to cobble together the funds needed to carry out the operation but are expecting some progress in talks with Manchester United next week.





To further complicate matters for Inter, there are claims Napoli and Juventus are studying the possibility of getting their hands on Lukaku as well this summer.

