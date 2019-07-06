Interest In Me Shows Hard Work Pays Off – Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham believes that he will blossom as a footballer if he manages to join Marseille this summer.



Two seasons and 85 appearances later, the Frenchman has made it clear that he wants to leave Celtic this summer in search of a top club where he can further develop as a player.













Ntcham is of the opinion that his progress at Celtic has stalled because of the lack of quality opponents and he is now eyeing playing in one of the top leagues of Europe from next season.



He also admits that a return to France this summer would also a very good option for him.





When asked where he wants to go, Ntcham told French sports daily L’Equipe: “A big league – Germany, France or Spain.







“Returning to France would be something very good.”



Marseille are interested in the player and he admits that it is flattering that a club of their size are considering signing him.





Ntcham believes he is only going to blossom if he joins Marseille and admits that he always had a liking for clubs of their stature and the fan base they have.



Asked about how he feels about the interest from Marseille, the midfielder said: “It shows that hard work pays off.



“It is flattering as they are a very big club with a massive fan base.



“If I join Marseille I would blossom and I have always liked big clubs with huge fans.”

