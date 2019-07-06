XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/07/2019 - 13:46 BST

Juventus Consider Selling Everton And Ajax Target

 




Juventus are inching towards the possibility of selling Ajax and Everton target Moise Kean if they receive a good offer.

The young striker is one of the brightest prospects of Italian football, but his future at Juventus has been the source of much speculation in recent weeks.


 



The Italian champions have been keen to offer him a new contract, however recent disciplinary issues with Italy's Under-21 squad gave the Bianconeri pause for thought.

Everton have already slapped in an enquiry for Kean and Ajax are reportedly in talks with Juventus to sign him.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A champions are now seriously considering selling the striker during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Juventus are angling towards the possibility of Kean’s departure if they receive a good offer for him.

The Italian champions are also looking to raise funds in the market as they plot big-money deals to sign Matthijs de Ligt and possibly Paul Pogba.
 


Kean is interested in playing regular first team football next season and a move away from Juventus could make sense for the young Italian.  
 