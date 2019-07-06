XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/07/2019 - 14:38 BST

Leeds United Set To Confirm Sale of Fulham Target Pontus Jansson

 




Leeds United are set to confirm the exit of defender Pontus Jansson, who has been linked with Fulham, within the next 48 hours.

Jansson has been told not to report for pre-season training at Leeds until 12th July, a date which would mean him missing the club's tour to Australia.


 



It has further added to speculation that the centre-back will be on the move this summer and it appears Leeds are set to sell him soon.

There is an offer of £5.5m on the table for Jansson from an unnnamed English club, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay.
 


The Whites are set to now confirm Jansson's exit from Elland Road within the next 48 hours.



Losing the powerful centre-back will be a blow for the Championship side and it remains to be seen if they have zeroed in on a replacement.

Jansson's committed displays for Leeds have seen him win the favour of many fans.
 


However, it is claimed that there has been a breakdown in the relationship between the player and the club.

He has been linked with Fulham this summer, while a switch to the Premier League has often been talked up for the Sweden international defender.
 