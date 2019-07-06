Manchester United Rekindle Interest In Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as speculation over Paul Pogba’s future grows.



Pogba revealed at the end of the season that he is considering leaving Manchester United and on Friday his agent Mino Raiola claimed the club are aware of his client’s wish to find the exit door.













Manchester United have maintained that they do not want to sell the Frenchman this summer and are unlikely to do so if they do not receive a fee in excess of €150m.



However, the Premier League giants have started identifying replacements and it has been claimed they have rekindled their interest in an old flame.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are again considering taking Milinkovic-Savic to Old Trafford ahead of the new season.







The Serbia international was on Manchester United’s radar last year but they did not make a concrete move to land him.



But with Pogba’s future under the scanner, they are again keen on Milinkovic-Savic and could sit down for talks with Lazio sporting director Igli Tare, who is currently in London.





Paris Saint-Germain have also probed the possibility of signing the Serbia international, but have not proceeded further for a player who has a price tag of €100m.



Both clubs have indicated that they would be prepared to offer €75m, which is far away from Lazio’s valuation of the midfielder.

