XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/07/2019 - 14:28 BST

Manchester United Rekindle Interest In Serie A Midfielder

 




Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as speculation over Paul Pogba’s future grows.

Pogba revealed at the end of the season that he is considering leaving Manchester United and on Friday his agent Mino Raiola claimed the club are aware of his client’s wish to find the exit door.  


 



Manchester United have maintained that they do not want to sell the Frenchman this summer and are unlikely to do so if they do not receive a fee in excess of €150m.

However, the Premier League giants have started identifying replacements and it has been claimed they have rekindled their interest in an old flame.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are again considering taking Milinkovic-Savic to Old Trafford ahead of the new season.



The Serbia international was on Manchester United’s radar last year but they did not make a concrete move to land him.

But with Pogba’s future under the scanner, they are again keen on Milinkovic-Savic and could sit down for talks with Lazio sporting director Igli Tare, who is currently in London.
 


Paris Saint-Germain have also probed the possibility of signing the Serbia international, but have not proceeded further for a player who has a price tag of €100m.

Both clubs have indicated that they would be prepared to offer €75m, which is far away from Lazio’s valuation of the midfielder.   
 