X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/07/2019 - 21:50 BST

Marcelo Bielsa Fully On Board With Pontus Jansson Sale

 




Marcelo Bielsa has signed off the sale of Pontus Jansson to Brentford as Leeds United are concerned about the defender's attitude.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Leeds in recent weeks and has yet to report back to Thorp Arch for pre-season training.  


 



Leeds have reportedly now agreed a fee of £5.5m to sell the powerful centre-back to fellow Championship club Brentford.

And according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, there is a concrete reason why the Whites have decided to offload Jansson this summer, with Bielsa fully on board.
 


It is claimed that Leeds have issues with Jansson’s attitude and believe it is best for the dressing room if he leaves the club in this summer's transfer window.



Bielsa has signed off on the departure of the fan favourite.

Whites supporters have been left surprised by the development, however suspicions were raised when Leeds told Jansson not to report back for training until 12th July.
 


A return on 12th July would have seen Jansson miss Leeds' pre-season trip to Australia, where they will meet Manchester United.
 