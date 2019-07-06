XRegister
06/07/2019 - 15:45 BST

Newcastle United Poised To Make Offer For Lazio Goalkeeper

 




Newcastle United are prepared to make an offer to sign Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha from Lazio.

The Magpies are in the market to make additions to their squad this summer and have funds available after the sale of Ayoze Perez to Leicester City.


 



They were linked with goalkeeper Kevin Trapp earlier this summer and now could be in the market for another custodian.

Despite failing to name the successor to Rafael Benitez at St James’ Park yet, Newcastle have continued to embark on their pursuit of a reliable custodian between the sticks.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Newcastle have identified Lazio goalkeeper Strakosha as their next target.



It is claimed the Premier League outfit have prepared an offer to snare Strakosha away from Lazio during the ongoing summer transfer window.

However, it remains to be seen whether Lazio are willing to play ball during negotiations to offload Strakosha in the coming weeks.
 


The 24-year-old shot-stopper has three years remaining on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico.   
 