Scottish Football Quality Has Stalled My Progress, Celtic Star Believes

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has conceded that he should have joined FC Porto last summer as he believes his career has stalled in Scotland.



The Frenchman has made 85 appearances for Celtic over his two-season stay at the club and has been one of the key players in their starting eleven since his arrival from Manchester City in 2015.













However, Ntcham is uneasy about his time at Celtic and believes his development as a player has stalled over the last two years in Scotland.



He believed that the lack of quality in the Scottish Premiership has made the difference as it has not allowed him to progress as a footballer the way he wanted.





He had an offer to join Porto last summer and Ntcham admits that he feels disappointed at not taking up the opportunity to move to Portugal.







The midfielder told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I had a very good first season at Celtic and after that, I didn’t progress as I wanted.



“You can play as many matches as you want but, with all due respect to my opponents, if the level in front of you is not high, you cannot progress.





“I was really disappointed at not going to Porto last summer.”



Ntcham featured for France in the European Under-21 Championship this summer but remained unused substitute in their defeat to Spain in the semi-finals.

