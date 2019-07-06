XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/07/2019 - 13:29 BST

Shanghai SIPG Looking At Alternatives To Marko Arnautovic

 




Shanghai SIPG do not have an agreement in place with West Ham United for the signature of Marko Arnautovic and are looking at alternative targets.

West Ham have decided to sell the enigmatic striker ahead of the start of the new season and he seems to be on his way to China with Shanghai SIPG keen on getting their hands on him.  


 



The 30-year-old has thrashed out personal terms and has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Chinese Super League outfit this summer.

But according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the deal might be called off as Shanghai are yet to find an agreement with West Ham for the signature of the forward.
 


The two clubs have continued to hold talks but they are yet to reach an agreement over the modalities of the deal and tthe erms upon which the payment would be made.



There are serious concerns at Shanghai SIPG that they might not be able to agree a deal with West Ham.

The club have started looking at alternative targets in Europe as a contingency plan should they fail to sign Arnautovic.
 


West Ham are prepared to let him go and are already pushing to land Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.   
 