Shanghai SIPG Looking At Alternatives To Marko Arnautovic

Shanghai SIPG do not have an agreement in place with West Ham United for the signature of Marko Arnautovic and are looking at alternative targets.



West Ham have decided to sell the enigmatic striker ahead of the start of the new season and he seems to be on his way to China with Shanghai SIPG keen on getting their hands on him.













The 30-year-old has thrashed out personal terms and has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Chinese Super League outfit this summer.



But according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the deal might be called off as Shanghai are yet to find an agreement with West Ham for the signature of the forward.





The two clubs have continued to hold talks but they are yet to reach an agreement over the modalities of the deal and tthe erms upon which the payment would be made.







There are serious concerns at Shanghai SIPG that they might not be able to agree a deal with West Ham.



The club have started looking at alternative targets in Europe as a contingency plan should they fail to sign Arnautovic.





West Ham are prepared to let him go and are already pushing to land Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.

